New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Four people allegedly involved in snatching incidents were arrested here along with another person trying to buy stolen mobile phones, police said today.

Azain Khan (19), a suspected snatcher was nabbed along with Mustkeem (41), who was allegedly trying to buy stolen mobile phones from him, they added.

Upon further investigation, two juveniles were also apprehended and an accomplice of Mustkeem, identified as Mamud Hussain (24), was arrested, officials said, adding that 36 stolen phones were recovered from them.

In another incident, based on a complaint of robbery filed by Ashish Kumar Singh, a police team nabbed accused Zainul and Mohd Saif, they said.

They were involved in incidents of robbery and snatching, and sold their loot to another accused Karim, who is yet to be arrested, police added. PTI SLB IJT .

