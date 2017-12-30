Dehradun, Dec 30 (PTI) Women residents of the city can avail free transport services on New Year's eve by dialing 100, an official statement said.

Cars and three-wheelers will be available for women in need at each square of the city, a press release from the Directorate of Traffic, Uttarakhand said.

Only women, especially those in trouble, will be provided with the free transport service to be made available at every square in Dehradun, it said.

However, the facility can be availed in case of emergencies by anyone, irrespective of gender, it said.

The experiment is being carried out by the Directorate of Traffic for the safety of women in view of the general mood of revelry in the city on the eve of New Year, the statement added. PTI ALM SRY .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.