Chandigarh, Dec 30 (PTI) Haryana Director General of Police B S Sandhu today urged people to celebrate New Year in a peaceful manner, and avoid drinking and driving.

Action against hooliganism and drunken driving, and safety of citizens, especially women, would be the priority of the police, he said.

With a view to ensure safety and security on the New Year's eve, the Haryana police has made elaborate arrangements across the state, especially in cyber city Gurugram, Faridabad and other major cities, DGP Sandhu said.

Detailed instructions have been issued to all field units directing them to deploy their force on foot patrols, mobile patrols and naka duties at crowded and sensitive places, he added.

Field units have been directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic, the DGP added. PTI VSD IJT .

