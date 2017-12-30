parade Chandigarh, Dec 30 (PTI) The Haryana government has decided to send a police contingent to participate in the Republic Day parade of Jammu and Kashmir in an attempt to improve coordination between police forces of the neighbouring states, an official spokesperson said today.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar approved a proposal, under which Haryana would send a police contingent to Jammu and Kashmir, and in turn would have a similar contingent from the neighbouring state participate in its 2018 R-Day Parade, he said.

It may be recalled that during the last conference of the Director Generals of Police and Inspector Generals of Police held in 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had talked about improving coordination between police forces of neighbouring states, and suggested participation of police contingents of one state in the R-Day parade of the neighbouring state. PTI VSD IJT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.