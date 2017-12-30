incidents Chandigarh, Dec 30 (PTI) In view of New Year celebrations at various places in Gurugram, Haryana minister Kavita Jain today directed fire officers to conduct surprise inspections of fire-fighting equipment and emergency exits at such places and initiate action, in case of any irregularity.

In a statement issued here, she said the state government was committed towards the safety of the people, and no one would be allowed to put lives of people in danger.

In compliance with the directions of the minister, fire department officers have constituted three teams for conducting inspections, an official spokesperson said.

One team would conduct inspections at five star and four star hotels and then second team would conduct inspections at cyber hub, hotels and restaurants in Sector 29, he said.

The third team would conduct inspections at all the remaining restaurants, check fire fighting equipment and emergency exits, the spokesperson said. PTI VSD NSD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.