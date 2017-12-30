New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Her first film "Mohenjo Daro" may have bombed at the box office, but actor Pooja Hegde says she intends to play good roles on-screen and keep working hard.

"Mohenjo Daro", written and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, released in 2016 and starred Hrithik Roshan and Pooja in the lead roles.

The much-awaited film failed to click at the ticket window and was panned by the critics as well.

However, the 27-year-old actor, who made her debut with the movie, says a film's failure is hard on a newcomer.

"When a film doesn't do well, it kind of sets you back.

However, people liked me in the film... that was the feedback that I got. Hopefully I get a few roles that I can do justice to," Pooja told PTI.

Despite the disappointment, Pooja is optimistic about her career and said that she will be signing a new movie soon.

"It was in my contract that I can't sign any new project before the release of 'Mohenjo Daro'... But I will be making an announcement soon." The actor said that the film was a "bittersweet" experience for her and believes that the fate of movie is in nobody's hands.

"It was kind of bittersweet. It was upsetting because I spent two years of my life on that film. The fate of a movie is never in your hands. All you can do is to give your 100 per cent. You just have to take whatever you get and work harder in your next film," she said.

Pooja said she would like to star in a coming-of-age movie. PTI RB SHD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.