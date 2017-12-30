Kolkata, Dec 30 (PTI) The 78th session of Indian History Congress (IHC) today passed resolution condemning the attack on freedom of speech and urged historians and common people to defend the cause of objectivity in history.

The IHC also passed another resolution criticizing the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) for declining assistance to the IHC and announcing a project to prove that Adam's Bridge was not natural but made by human hands.

The first resolution, "In Defence of the Objective Method in History" which was read by Irfan Habib, stated that recently there has been a tendency among responsible persons including ministers and legislators to speak as if they can "change" history by a fiat.

It said there have been particular attempts to run down figures like Akbar and Tipu Sultan while fictitious achievements are attributed to favorite or fictional heroes.

"It has been even suggested that the history of Mughal Empire be removed from text books and the Prime Minister has spoken of Akbar in a derogatory context," the resolution read.

It said such efforts to "change" history go hand in hand with increasing attacks on liberty and freedom of speech.

In the second resolution, "On Grants from Governments and Semi-Government Organizations", said the authorities in command of public money are tending to discriminate against organisations that do not necessarily support the currently favorite official credos.

It came down heavily on the ICHR for declining to assist the IHC and taking up a project to prove that Adam's Bridge was man made.

Adam's Bridge, a chain of shoals also known as Ram Setu, connects Pamban island in Tamil Nadu with Sri Lanka's Mannar island.

"Not only is such a project an insult to human intelligence but would involve a huge waste of public funds, should it be undertaken," the resolution stated.

Prominent participants of the IHC included Irfan Habib and Romila Thapar. PTI PNT NN .

