Ghaziabad, Dec 29 (PTI) A group of youths today disrupted the speech of Union minister Ramdas Athawale at a function here.

The Minister of State for social justice and empowerment was speaking at 'The Great Buddha Samman Samaroh' event at a school in Indirapuram.

Ravinder Singh, national secretary of Great Jatav Samaj, said some people tried to disrupt the minister's speech and raised slogans criticising him to get cheap publicity.

