Beirut, Dec 30 (AFP) The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for an attack on a church south of Cairo that left at least nine people dead.

A "security detachment" carried out the attack on the Saint Mina Coptic church in the district of Helwan, IS said in a statement via its propaganda agency Amaq. (AFP) CK .

