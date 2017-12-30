agency Beirut, Dec 30 (AFP) The Islamic State group claimed responsibility today for the bomb attack days earlier that tore through a Saint Petersburg supermarket and wounded 14 people.

"The attack that targeted a shopping centre in Saint Petersburg the day before yesterday (Wednesday) was carried out by an Islamic State-linked group," IS said in a statement via its propaganda agency Amaq. (AFP) CK .

