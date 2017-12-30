Los Angeles, Dec 30 (PTI) Actor Jax Taylor's father has passed away after a battle with cancer.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star shared the news of the demise his father, Ronald Cauchi's on Twitter.

"My heart is broken, I lost my best friend and the best man I have ever met last night," Taylor tweeted.

"I love you so much dad I can't even breathe anymore, only person not letting me fall right now is my amazing girlfriend (Brittany Cartwright). I love you dad," he added.

Taylor's "Vanderpump Rules" co-stars also took to Twitter to condole the death of his father.

"Jax and his family are going through a really really hard time right now. Please keep them all in your prayers and respect their privacy," wrote Cartwright.

Tom Schwartz wrote, "Let's flood Jax Taylor with love and compassion. So sorry for your loss my friend." PTI RB SHD .

