London, Dec 30 (PTI) South Korean band SHINee's lead singer Kim Jong-hyun's posthumous single has been released and proceeds from it will go to UNICEF.

The song, titled "Dear My Family" will be released by SM Entertainment as part of the SM Station series and has a "memorial" theme, according Metro.

The company released a video of the song which features footage from behind the scenes of SMTown world tour concert where the artistes, including the 27-year-old, played.

The video also features company's artistes, including Kangta, BoA, Super Junior, Girls' Generation, f(x), EXO, Red Velvet and NCT.

Jong-hyun reportedly committed suicide earlier this month. PTI RB SHD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.