Kolkata, Dec 30 (PTI) A New Year's Eve 'Kirtan Fest' will be held at the headquarters of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) at Mayapur on December 31 to ring in 2018.

The devotees will assemble at the 'Panchtattava Extension of Chandradaya Temple' of ISKCON Mayapur from 7 pm tomorrow and chant kirtan till 12.30 am - half an hour into the new year, senior devotee Brahmachari Ashray Govind Das said today.

To mark the occasion, the temple was being decked up with flowers, lights, balloons while 'Maha Prasadam' - a blend of traditional Bengali, Italian, Russian, South American delicacies for the presiding deity Sri Radha Madhav - will later be distributed among the participants of the Kirtan Fest, Das said. PTI SUS NN .

