New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly trying to set a married woman on fire by barging into her house and throwing a burning jacket at her in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, police said today.

The accused, Chanki Thakur, was reportedly upset on being ignored by the woman he was in love with, they said.

He was arrested from Burari later in the day.

Thakur reached the house of the woman's parents and sprinkled petrol on himself and her. He set fire to his jacket and threw it towards the woman, police said.

Her brother caught hold of the jacket and threw it outside the house, they said, adding the brother and mother of the woman were injured in the incident.

The woman was staying at her parents' house after having some troubles with her husband, police added. PTI SLB SRY .

