Chennai, Dec 30 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the South at 2100 hrs MDS5 PREZ-CONVOCATION Bengaluru: President Ram Nath Kovind says India was facing a possible "mental health epidemic" and stresses need for providing access to treatment facilities to those suffering from mental disorders by 2022.

MDS8 KL-CYCLONE-NEWYEAR Thiruvananthapuram: The CPI-M led LDF government in Kerala decides to do away with new year celebrations tomorrow in view of the Ockhi cyclone tragedy in which more more than 70 people lost their lives.

MDS9 PREZ-EDUCATION Bengaluru: President Ram Nath Kovind reminds people that the purpose of education should not be restricted to seeking jobs but to contribute to society.

MES7 TN-RAJINI Chennai: Top actor Rajinikanth says director Shankar's '2.0' release has been shifted to April as some more computer graphic work has to done in the movie. PTI SS SS .

