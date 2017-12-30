Chennai, Dec 30 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the South at 1700 hrs MDS3 PD-NARAYANASAMY Puducherry: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy alleges that Lt Governor Kiran Bedi's "style of functioning is more like a leader of opposition than an administrator" of the Union Territory.

MES1 TN-GOLD-SEIZURE Tiruchirappalli: Nearly 630 gms of gold worth Rs 16 lakh seized from a passenger who arrived here from Dubai.

MES2 TN-USURY-COUPLE Dindigul: A 55-year-old woman allegedly committs suicide by consuming pesticide, while her husband was hospitalised with self-inflicted cut injuries on his neck, in a suspected case of harassment by usurers, in the district, according to police. PTI SS SS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.