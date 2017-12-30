Gopalganj, Dec 30 (PTI) Armed miscreants looted around Rs 12 lakh from a bank in Bihar's Gopalganj district today, police said.

Station house officer (SHO) of Kuchaikot police station, Awadhesh Kumar said eight armed miscreants barged into Sasamusa bazar branch of Punjab National Bank and looted around Rs 12 lakh kept in bank's chest at gun point and decamped with the money.

Prima facie, it seems that miscreants have looted around Rs 12 lakh from bank's chest but the exact amount of loot could be known only after the proper counting of currency is completed, he said.

On the basis of CCTV footage, police have identified the involvement of three persons in the loot incident and efforts are on to nab them, police sources said. PTI CORR AR RG .

