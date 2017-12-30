Pune, Dec 30 (PTI) Indian Davis Cuppers Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Sumit Nagal entered the second round of the qualifying event at the Tata Open Maharashtra, here today.

Gunneswaran started off with a 6-4 6-1 win over Jayesh Pungliya while Nagal thrashed seasoned doubles specialist Divij Sharan 6-2 6-3.

Others who won their matches are Joao Souza, Ricardo Ojedalara, Carlos Taberner, Ilya Ivashka and Thiago Monteiro all securing victories to qualify for the next round of qualifiers.

In his opening round qualifiers, Gunneswaran secured the first set by winning points on his first service. In the second set, Gunneswaran did not give the youngster any chance of making a comeback as the former wrapped up the match in straight sets.

Spain's Adrian Menendez-Maceiras also advanced to the second round of Qualifiers as he beat India's Shahbaaz Khan 6-2 6-0 in straight sets.

Brazil's 29-year-old Souza also started on a winning note as he beat South Korean Soonwoo Kwon 4-6 6-3 7-6.

Spain's Ricardo Ojeda Lara beat India's Sasi Kumar Mukund in straight sets 6-2 6-1.

Carlos Taberner continued a good day for the Spanish players as he beat Olympian Vishnu Vardhan in three sets 5-7 6-2 7-6.

It was the 30-year-old Indian who started the match well as he won the first set 7-5. However, Taberner showed his quality to make a comeback into the match by winning the second and third sets.

Ivashka from Belarus also made his way through to the next round of Qualifiers as he beat the experienced Franko Skugor in straight sets 6-3 6-3.

In the last match of the day, India's N Sriram Balaji lost to Brazil's Monteiro 6-3 3-6 5-7. PTI KHS KHS .

