Nagpur, Dec 30 (PTI) Two sons of Nagpur BJP leader Munna Yadav today surrendered before the Dhantoli police station after being untraceable since October.

Police aaid that Karan (22) and Arjun (19), along with their father, were wanted in a case registered in October after they allegedly attacked and seriously injured their relatives following a dispute over bursting crackers in their locality.

Police Sub-Inspector Anantrao Wadatkar of Dhantoli police station said that Karan and Arjun surrendered today afternoon and the Sessions Court here sent them to police custody for three days.

The two have been booked under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), the Arms Act and the Indian Penal Code, police added.

Munna Yadav is still untraceable in the case and his disappearance and the alleged inability of the police to nab him was raised by the Opposition in the winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly held in Nagpur in December.

Munna Yadav is currently the chairman of the Maharashtra Construction Workers' Welfare Board. PTI CLS BNM .

