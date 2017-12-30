Los Angeles, Dec 30 (PTI) Actor Naya Rivera, who had filed for divorce from Ryan Dorsey for the second time, has reached an agreement to share the joint custody of their son, Josey.

According to the documents obtained by The Blast, the "Glee" alum and Dorsey have decided to share joint legal and physical custody of their two-year-old son.

Rivera's filing for divorce came barely a week after she was arrested and charged with misdemeanour domestic battery for allegedly hitting Dorsey while taking Josey for a walk towards November end.

The 30-year-old actor cited "irreconcilable differences" and listed November 24 as their date of separation. Rivera requested joint legal and physical custody of their son.

Earlier last month, the actor had called off the divorce as she wanted to give another try to the relationship for the sake of Josey. PTI RB SHD .

