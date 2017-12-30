Jaipur, Dec 30 (PTI) Senior IAS officer N C Goel was today appointed the new Chief Secretary of Rajasthan, a government release said.

Goel, a 1982-batch IAS officer, earlier held the charge of Additional Chief Secretary of Forest and Environment, Tourism, Art and Culture Department, Mines and Petroleum departments, it added.

Goel hails from Haryana and has held top posts, including the CMD of Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, Rajasthan. He was also the District Collector and Magistrate of Alwar and Jaisalmer between 1990 and 1993.

He replaces Ashok Jain, who completed six months on the post, the statement said. PTI AG IJT .

