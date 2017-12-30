Mangaluru, Dec 30 (PTI) Srikanth Rao, professor, department of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering, will take over as the new director of Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) from January 1.

He takes over from K Gopalakrishna Prabhu, who has been made president of Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ), a press release here said. PTI MVG RA SS .

