at 8 pm New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Exit from the Rajiv Chowk metro station will close at 8 pm on New Year's Eve tomorrow, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said today.

"As advised by the Delhi Police authorities, passengers will not be allowed to exit from the Rajiv Chowk metro station from 8 pm onwards on New Year's Eve (31st December, 2017) as against the earlier announcement of 9 pm," a statement from the DMRC read.

However, passengers will be allowed to enter the station from the 'F' and 'B' block gates after 8 pm.

"This will enable those visiting Connaught Place to return to their destinations," the statement added. PTI SBR RC .

