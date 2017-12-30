Patnaik asks field revenue staff to be more sincere Patnaik asks field revenue staff to be more sincere Cuttack, Dec 30 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today called upon the state's field revenue officials to be more sincere in solving the revenue cases as his government is giving top priority to transparency, technology and teamwork in governance.

He said all tehsils of the state have now been digitized and the processes of e-mutation have begun in some selected ones.

Patnaik, who was speaking after inaugurating the 38th annual conference of state revenue field officials including revenue inspectors, amins and supervisors, said his government was aware of the problems faced by the field officers and efforts are on to solve them.

Earlier, Patnaik inaugurated three new facilities inside the SCB Medical College and Hospital campus here and also inaugurated a community health centre here at Markat Nagar, which had been set up by the central government under National Urban Health Mission to meet the primary healthcare needs of the urban poor, particularly people living in slums.

Among the facilities inaugurated inside SCB Medical College and Hospital campus are a central auditorium, a six-storied building of the nursing college and a new womenÂ’s hostel for nursing students.

He also inaugurated an energy-efficient lighting facility in the city. PTI COR AAM KK KK .

