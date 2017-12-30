Hajipur (Bihar), Dec 30 (PTI) An old woman and her two little grandchildren were burnt alive when their hut caught fire in Vaishali district, police said today.

The incident took place in Sarai police station area late last night where 65-year-old Sudama Devi, her grandson Manish (8) and granddaughter Chandni (10) were charred to death while they were asleep inside their hut at Anvarpur village, SHO of the police station Raman Kumar said.

He said the fire appeared to have caused by sparks from an electricity cable that passed close to their hut.

The flames were doused by the fire brigade and the bodies were handed over to family members for last rites after a postmortem, the SHO said. PTI CORR NAC JM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.