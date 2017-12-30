2017: SDMC By Kunal Dutt New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) At least 7,131 challans were issued to eateries and restaurants in south Delhi this year for violating health and safety related norms, the area's civic body today said.

A top official of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation also said at least 23 shops were sealed during inspections this period, and 21 new inspection teams have been formed.

When asked about areas that reported such violations majorly, he said, "Hauz Khas, New Friends Colony, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, among other places".

Small eateries and restaurants having a capacity of less than 50 do not need fire safety licence but municipal authorities periodically monitor such places to check compliance of civic norms.

According to the SDMC, there are 4,528 licenced eateries in South Delhi. Areas such as Hauz Khas, Rajouri Garden, Lajpat Nagar, Greater Kailash have a number of eating outlets, some of them very plush.

"This year till December 29, 7,131 challans have been issued to restaurants and eateries for violation of norms related to health licence.

"The nature of violations included extending the stipulated capacity of 50, unhygienic conditions, encroachment, use of charcoal for cooking indoors," the official told PTI.

As many as 1,739 notices were also served during this period, the SDMC said.

A spokesperson for the SDMC said periodic inspection under the Deputy Health Officer of the area's zone is conducted to ensure compliance and action is taken accordingly.

"We are alert and our surprise inspection team first issues a warning and then if needed also seals the place. In cases of flagrant violation of norms, sometimes sealing is done on the spot too," he said.

The senior official in the public health department of the SDMC said the new inspection teams were constituted a few days ago.

"Each team will have a health inspector, a veterinary inspector, besides health department officials. Five-six teams have been signed to each of the four zones of the SDMC," he said.

"It is not after the Mumbai fire tragedy that we are doing it, but we are just intensifying our drive," the official said when asked if the Lower Parel fire at a rooftop pub prompted it. PTI KND TIR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.