Shimla, Dec 30 (PTI) Intense cold waves swept across several parts of Himachal Pradesh as the state remained partially overcast leading to further drop in mercury.

Minimum temperatures stayed between minus 13 degrees Celsius and minus 19 degrees Celsius in high-altitude tribal areas, while Keylong and Kalpa registered low of minus 7.5 degrees Celsius and minus 1.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

Bhuntar and Manali shivered at 0.2 degrees Celsius each, followed by Sundernagar 1.3 degrees Celsius, Solan 3 degrees Celsius, Palampur 4 degrees Celsius, Shimla and Una both 4.6 degrees Celsius, Dharamsala 6.4 degrees Celsius and Nahan 7.8 degrees Celsius.

Thick fog engulfed the towns along the river banks while thick frost was witnessed in lower and mid hills.

Day temperatures stayed marginally below the normal and Una was the hottest in the region with a maximum of 23.6 degrees Celsius.

Sundernagar recorded a high of 22 degrees Celsius, followed by Bhuntar 20.5 degrees Celsius, Nahan 18.3 degrees Celsius, Solan 18.2 degrees Celsius, Palampur 17.2 degrees Celsius, Dharamshala 15.8 degrees Celsius and Shimla 15.2 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has predicted dry weather in the region up to January 5. PTI PCL NSD .

