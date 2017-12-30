New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) The censor board's suggestion to Sanjay Leela Bhansali to change the title of his film "Padmavati" to "Padmavat" has led to a flurry of reactions on Twitter with many users poking fun at the latest development.

Many social media users took to the micro-blogging site to express their views on the modifications suggested by the CBFC.

Director Anubhav Sinha said, "So Bhansali can now actually throw a party. Just that Whisky will be called 'Whiska' Vodka will be called 'Vodki' and so on." Apurva Asrani tweeted, "If 'Padman' picks up the 'i' that 'Padmavat' drops, they'll have to call it 'Padmani'. From the frying pan into the pyre." Comedian Sorabh Pant tweeted, "'Padmavati' already got released. They changed the character name, the plot and history. They called it, 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' but Indians know..." Actor Prakash Raj tweeted, "'Padmavati' to be 'Padmavat' plus 26 cuts.. says CBFC... Finally has someone achieved to chop something of 'Padmavati'. An 'I' from the title." There were reports doing the rounds that the board had suggested 26 cuts to the film, but in a statement, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairman Prasoon Joshi clarified that they have only advised five modifications, including the title change, but "no cuts".

Board member Vani Tripathi Tikoo also tweeted about the same, saying, "Stop the Misinformation Campaign for God sake on 'Padmavati', CBFC has not asked for any cuts with the U/A certificate its only few modifications and a title change with the consent of the film maker. It's finally over so let the film release and judge it then!" Actor Renuka Shahane and director Rahul Dholakia expressed their displeasure with the board's suggested changes. Dholakia also linked the board's decision with the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections.

"The 'I' of the storm has passed. CBFC changes the name of 'Padmavati' to 'Padmavat' and passes the film with a U/A certificate. Thereby nobody will have any issue and nobody's sentiments will be hurt. Name changing is game changing... I must say," Shahane tweeted.

"Disgusted by the open and blatant use of political muscle to screw filmmakers during elections. Now that Gujarat and Himachal are won, 'Padmavati' has got its U/A, it will be praised. Rajputs' heroism will be talked about by the same people who slammed it. Thank God we have not made a film called Gandhi! Can you imagine what title CBFC would suggest," Dholakia tweeted.

The board had a meeting of their examining committee on December 28 and decided to give the film a "UA certification along with some modifications and likely change of the film's title on the basis the attributed material/creative source".

The board also suggested modifications in disclaimers, pertinently adding one regarding not glorifying the practise of "Sati" and also relevant changes in the song 'Ghoomar' to befit the character portrayed, said a CBFC release.

Joshi said the producers and the director of the film are "completely in agreement" with the proposed modifications.

Bhansali, who appeared before a parliamentary panel, had said his lavishly-mounted Rs 150 crore period drama, featuring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, is based on the 16th century epic poem "Padmavat" by Malik Muhammad Jayasi.

The film got stuck in controversy after various Rajput groups alleged that it distorts history, a claim repeatedly denied by the director.

Historians are divided on whether Padmini actually existed.

As protests spread across various states, the film's December 1 release was deferred as it didn't have censor clearance. PTI RB RB .

