New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan Walid Abu Ali has been recalled for attending a rally organised by JuD chief and Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, Palestinian envoy to India Adnan Abu Al Haija said today.

Asserting that Ali's action was not "acceptable" given the close and friendly ties between India and Palestine, the top envoy told PTI that Ali has been given couple of days to pack and return from Islamabad.

"The Palestine government has told Ali that he was not anymore its envoy to Pakistan," Haija said.

Ali reportedly attended the rally organised by the Difah-e-Pakistan Council in Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi on Friday following which India issued a strong demarche on the matter.

Difah-e-Pakistan Council is an association of religious and extremist groups in Pakistan headed by Saeed. PTI PYK ZMN .

