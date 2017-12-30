justified Ramallah (West Bank), Dec 30 (PTI) The Palestinian Authority today described as "unintended mistake", but "not justified" the presence of its ambassador to Pakistan at an event also attended by Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and decided to recall him immediately.

India today issued a strong demarche to Palestine after its Ambassador to Pakistan, Walid Abu Ali, was seen sharing stage with JuD chief Saeed during an event in Rawalpindi organised to express solidarity with Jerusalem.

"On the basis of the principled and firm Palestinian position, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates considered the participation of our Ambassador in Pakistan in a mass rally in solidarity with Jerusalem, held in Rawalpindi on Friday and in the presence of individuals accused of supporting terrorism is an unintended mistake, but not justified," a statement from the Palestinian Authority (PA) said.

"Accordingly, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, under the direct instructions of the President of the State of Palestine, decided to recall the Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan immediately," it said.

The statement from the PA described Palestine as a "real partner" of India in its war against terrorism and also expressed its appreciation for New Delhi's vote in favour of the resolution at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on the issue of Jerusalem.

The statement quoted the Spokesman of the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates stressing on the "commitment of the State of Palestine and its keenness to maintain strong and friendly relations with the Republic of India, as well as its support to the efforts made by the Republic of India in its war against terrorism".

"In that regard the State of Palestine affirms its stand with the Republic of India in dealing with its terrorist threats, as our nations are real partners in the war against terrorism," it said.

India's vote in favour of a UNGA resolution that made US President Donald Trump's unilateral announcement declaring Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel "null and void" was also appreciated by the PA in its announcement.

"The State of Palestine highly appreciates IndiaÂ’s support in its tireless efforts to end the Israeli occupation and the establishment of an independent State of Palestine on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital and this is especially seen in the honourable position that India has taken by voting in favour of the resolution in the United Nation General Assembly last week," it further added.

The External Affairs Ministry (MEA) had earlier today condemned the act by the Palestinian Ambassador in strong words and called it "unacceptable".

"The government has strongly conveyed to the Palestinian side that the Palestinian AmbassadorÂ’s association with terrorist Hafiz Saeed, who is proscribed by the United Nations, at an event in Rawalpindi on December 29 is unacceptable," the MEA said. PTI HM NSA .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.