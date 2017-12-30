New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two events -- 85th Sivagiri Pilgrimage Celebrations tomorrow, and the commemoration of professor Satyendra Nath Bose's 125th birth anniversary on January 1 -- via video conferencing.

The PM will deliver the inaugural address for the 85th Sivagiri Pilgrimage Celebrations, at Sivagiri Mutt, Varkala, Kerala, via video conference on December 31.

Sivagiri is the holy abode of one of the great saints and social reformers Sree Narayan Guru.

He will also address via video conference the curtain- raiser ceremony of the commemoration of professor Satyendra Nath Bose's 125th birth anniversary at Kolkata on January 1.

Bose was an Indian physicist best known for his work on quantum mechanics, providing the foundation for BoseÂ–Einstein statistics. The class of particles that obeys BoseÂ–Einstein statistics has been named Bosons, after Prof. Bose. PTI ASG TIR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.