Muzaffarnagar, Dec 30 (PTI) An undertrial prisoner undergoing treatment at the district hospital here died today, police said.

Ajmal (45), who was suffering from anaemia, was admitted to the hospital on Thursday, they said, adding that he was sent to jail on November 17.

Jail authorities have recommended a judicial inquiry into the death of the inmate, officials said. PTI CORR IJT .

