DEL19 PAK-PALESTINE-LD INDIA Palestine recalls Pak envoy after India issues demarche on his presence in Saeed's rally New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) India today issued a strong demarche to Palestine on the issue of presence of its ambassador to Pakistan at an event of JuD chief and Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, terming it as "unacceptable".

BOM11 MH-2NDLD FIRE 100 illegal structures demolished in BMC crackdown after blaze Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) In a major crackdown, civic officials in Mumbai today demolished illegal structures in at least 100 restaurants and pubs, a day after a blaze in an upscale pub claimed 14 lives.

BOM14 MH-FIRE-FIRS Kamala Mills fire aftermath: 3 cases for illegal constructions Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) In the wake of a deadly fire in a central Mumbai rooftop pub, police today registered three cases against mall and pub owners in the city on charges of illegal construction, officials said.

DEL3 HUA-SMART CITY-FUNDS Only 7% of Rs 9,860 cr spent so far under Smart City mission: Data New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Out of Rs 9,860 crore released to 60 cities under the Smart City Mission only seven per cent, or about Rs 645 crore, have been utilised so far, an issue which has raised concerns in the Urban Affairs Ministry.

DES12 UP-MADARSA GIRLS Held 'hostage' in Lucknow madarsa, 51 girls rescued; manager held Lucknow, Dec 30 (PTI) As many as 51 girls were rescued today after a raid was conducted on a madarsa in the old city area following complaints of sexual harassment of the inmates by the institute's manager, police said.

BOM16 GJ-LD DEPUTY CM It's about self-respect, says sulking Gujarat DyCM Nitin Patel Ahmedabad, Dec 30 (PTI) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who has been sulking since the announcement of portfolios in the new BJP government in the state, today said the issue was about his "self-respect".

DES11 DL-AIIMS-TWINS First separated new year for Odisha conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Having battled the impossible, Jaga and Kalia, the conjoined twins from Odisha's Kandhamal, will for the first time usher in a New Year 'separately', albeit from a hospital ward. By Payal Banerjee FOREIGN FGN5 PAK-PILGRIMS 192 Pak pilgrims denied visa by India for Nizamuddin's Urs: FO Islamabad, Dec 30 (PTI) Pakistan today claimed that India has denied visas to nearly 200 pilgrims who wanted to visit the country to participate in the death anniversary ceremony of Hazrat Khawaja Nizamuddin Auliya. By Sajjad Hussain ENTERTAINMENT DEL20 LD PADMAVATI 'Padmavati' is now 'Padmavat', CBFC suggests 5 modifications Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) The censor board has decided to give Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmavati" a UA certificate without any cuts but has suggested that the director change the film's title to "Padmavat" besides making four other modifications.

SPORTS FGN12 SPO-IND-KOHLI Have come a long way but under no delusions: Kohli Cape Town, Dec 30 (PTI) The team has come a long way since their last tour of 2013 but even then skipper Virat Kohli is under "no delusion" as he knows what to expect when the much-anticipated Test series against South Africa starts on January 5. PTI TIR .

