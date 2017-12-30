New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) The following are PTI's top/expected stories at 6 pm: Stories on the wire Nation DEL17 PALESTINE-ENVOY RECALL (Ld expected) Palestine recalls Ambassador to Pakistan, says envoy to India New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan Walid Abu Ali has been recalled for attending a rally organised by JuD chief and Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, Palestinian envoy to India Adnan Abu Al Haija said today.

BOM6 MH-LD FIRE Kamala Mills fire: Lookout notices against pub co-owners, BMC begins crackdown Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) A day after 14 lives were lost in a devastating blaze at a Mumbai pub, police today issued lookout notices against its two co-owners, while the civic body directed officials to ensure that safety norms are followed in restaurants and bars, thronged by people on New Year's Eve.

BOM3 MH-FIRE-CRACKDOWN Pub fire: BMC cracks down on illegal structures at restaurants Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) The Mumbai civic administration has cracked down on restaurants and started razing unauthorised constructions, in the wake of a fire at a rooftop pub in central Mumbai's Lower Parel which snuffed out 14 lives.

MDS5 PREZ-CONVOCATION India facing possible mental health epidemic, warns President Bengaluru, Dec 30 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind today said India was facing a possible "mental health epidemic" and stressed the need for providing access to treatment facilities to those suffering from mental disorders by 2022.

DEL3 HUA-SMART CITY-FUNDS Only 7% of Rs 9,860 cr spent so far under Smart City mission: Data New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Out of Rs 9,860 crore released to 60 cities under the Smart City Mission only seven per cent, or about Rs 645 crore, have been utilised so far, an issue which has raised concerns in the Urban Affairs Ministry.

DES12 UP-MADARSA GIRLS Held 'hostage' in Lucknow madarsa, 51 girls rescued; manager held Lucknow, Dec 30 (PTI) As many as 51 girls were rescued today after a raid was conducted on a madarsa in the old city area following complaints of sexual harassment of the inmates by the institute's manager, police said.

BOM4 GJ-DEPUTY CM 'Displeased' Gujarat Dy CM yet to take charge of portfolios Ahmedabad, Dec 30 (PTI) Days after being sworn into office, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel is yet to take charge of the portfolios alloted to him, with a source in the BJP saying he has conveyed his displeasure to the party leadership over the departments alloted to him.

DES11 DL-AIIMS-TWINS First separated new year for Odisha conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Having battled the impossible, Jaga and Kalia, the conjoined twins from Odisha's Kandhamal, will for the first time usher in a New Year 'separately', albeit from a hospital ward. By Payal Banerjee FOREIGN FGN5 PAK-PILGRIMS 192 Pak pilgrims denied visa by India for Nizamuddin's Urs: FO Islamabad, Dec 30 (PTI) Pakistan today claimed that India has denied visas to nearly 200 pilgrims who wanted to visit the country to participate in the death anniversary ceremony of Hazrat Khawaja Nizamuddin Auliya. By Sajjad Hussain ENTERTAINMENT DEL7 PADMAVATI-CBFC CBFC suggests title change: 'Padmavati' to become 'Padmavat' Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has decided to give Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmavati" a UA certificate and has suggested the director to change the film's title to "Padmavat".

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.