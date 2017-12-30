Jammu, Dec 30 (PTI) Authorities in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir convened a public meeting near the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector to address issues faced by locals, in the wake of repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

Over 300 people from six panchayats participated in the public meeting at border village Meenka yesterday and presented their demands related to development issues and safety measures like construction of underground community bunkers, an official spokesman said today.

District Development Commissioner (DDC), Rajouri, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary chaired the meeting which, among others, was attended by senior civil and Army officers, the spokesman said.

Choudhary directed sub-divisional magistrate Sunderbani for finalisation of location for at least 100 bunkers in consultation with elected representatives, locals and Army officials, the official added.

He said issues such as installation of transformers, provision of additional staff in schools, road connectivity, operationalisation of Beripattan tehsil, drinking water supply and opening of new sub-centres came up for discussion during the meeting.

He also issued directions for time-bound construction of seed-stores, water supply lines, bringing more villages under irrigation network during current financial year, provision of pension for widows and old age applicants and several other developmental measures.

Assuring time-bound redressal of issues, the DDC also directed the Block Development Officer for construction of a Park at Mahadev temple and bridge for connectivity in Meenka village.

Responding to a number of queries related to development demands -- particularly construction of roads, culverts and bridges, the DDC informed the people that a host of issues were taken up during the recent visit of the chief minister by locals as well as legislators and all the urgent demands have been accordingly taken up.

People from various panchayats appreciated the outreach programme started by district administration for addressing public grievances and providing various services at doorsteps, the spokesman said.

He added that Army officers, including Colonel Avishek Mukherji, discussed the issues related to ex-servicemen and border residents on the occasion. PTI TAS KIS .

