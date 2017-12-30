Khatkar Kalan (Pb), Dec 30 (PTI) The industrial units in Punjab will start getting subsidised power tariff at Rs 5 per unit from January 1, 2018, Power Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh said today.

"The Congress-led state government will pay a subsidy to the tune of Rs 1,350 crore per annum to powercom to facilitate the industrial units," he said here.

The minister said the step was taken after the party promised such an initiative in its election manifesto.

Rana, who was here to inaugurate a resort, said following the concerted efforts made by the state government to complete the expansion work of Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh Museum at Khatkar Kalan, the Centre had yesterday approved a sum of Rs 15 crore.

With the approval of the required funds, the state government would now be able to complete the Khatkar Kalan Museum by the scheduled date i.e. March 23, 2018, he added.

