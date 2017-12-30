Jodhpur (Raj), Dec 30 (PTI) Taking a cue from Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, a group of youths here are sending pairs of shoes, even old ones, to the Pakistan High Commission against the "ill-treatment" meted out to the mother and wife of Indian death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav, lodged in a Pakistani jail.

Bagga had yesterday sent footwear via an e-commerce site to the Pakistan High Commission office in the national capital.

"Pakistan wants our slippers. Let us give them slippers.

I have ordered slippers and sent to Pakistan High Commission," he had tweeted.

He has also launched an online campaign requesting the "nationalists" to send slippers to Pakistan.

Jadhav's mother and wife had recently visited him in Pakistan. They were forced to remove their 'mangalsutra', 'bindi', bangles and footwear by the authorities there before being allowed to meet Jadhav through a glass screen.

Ranjeet Singh Rajpurohit, who sent a pair of 'Jodhpuri Jutis' (Mojari) to the Pakistan High Commission office in Delhi, says that he has also appealed his friends on his Facebook group 'Mitra Mandali' to follow his act.

"Though, I did not want to spend my money on Pakistan, I changed my mind and sent a pair of shoes (10 number size) to the Pakistan High Commission office. I am also urging my friends to do the same," he said.

Some other youths of the city are sending worn-out shoes to mark their protest against the neighbouring nation.

Sampat Singh Matana says that he sent an old pair of 'Hawai' chappals to the commission office.

Even some BJP workers have come forward to send foot wears to the commission.

Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April, following which India moved the ICJ in May. The ICJ halted his execution on India's appeal pending the final verdict by it.

Pakistan claims its security forces arrested Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel from its restive Balochistan province after he reportedly entered from Iran.

India, however, maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy. PTI CORR SRY .

