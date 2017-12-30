Kolkata, Dec 30 (PTI) In a reshuffle, 71 police officers in the rank of deputy superintendents, assistant commissioners and inspectors have been promoted or transferred, according to a notification issued today.

Bibek Jyoti Majumdar who was posted as deputy SP, CID has been transfered to Intelligence Bureau as joint assistant director.

Animesh Ghatak, who was assistant commandant, Commando Force, Purulia, has been transferred to CID as deputy SP.

Today's reshuffle comes days after a major reshuffle in IPS cadre in West Bengal, where West Midnapore Superintendent of Police Bharati Ghosh was transferred to the post of the commandant of the third battalion of the state armed police.

Ghosh had been considered close to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI PNT NN .

