care of: Jitendra Jammu, Dec 30 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh today said opposition of right-wing groups like VHP and Bajrang Dal to New Year parties would be taken care of by the government.

On being asked about the 'diktats' issued by such groups against conducting New Year parties, the Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office said, "I am not actually aware about the entire details of it, but I am sure good sense will prevail".

Citing 'Love Jihad', the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had recently in Manguluru opposed "indecent" dances and parties where drinks or intoxicating substances are served on New Year's eve in hotels, pubs and public places.

When asked about the need to rein in such groups, the minister said, "I am sure it will be taken care of".

On the death of a Kargil martyr's wife at a private hospital in Haryana after she was allegedly denied treatment due to lack of Aadhaar card, Singh said "certainly it is saddening if something like that happens".

The BJP leader said the authorities have taken cognizance of the incident.

Expressing his condolences over the death of 14 people in a massive fire at a pub in Mumbai yesterday, Jitendra said the authorities concerned would take corrective measures to avoid such incidents in future, anywhere in the country.

In reply to another question about Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ordering action against a school in Palakkad for allowing RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to hoist the national flag during the Independence Day celebrations, Singh said tricolor is sacrosanct for every citizen and it does not behove well for a healthy republic to drag the same into controversy or debate. PTI TAS SRY .

