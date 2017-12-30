Los Angeles, Dec 30 (PTI) The Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and the Bee Gees' Barry Gibb are among the British luminaries that will receive knighthood as part of Queen Elizabeth's annual New Year's Honours.

Starr, who in 1965 was knighted along with his bandmates as Members of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE), will again receive an MBE for his "services to music," the British government announced Friday.

In a statement to BBC Starr said, "It's great! It's an honour and a pleasure to be considered and acknowledged for my music and my charity work, both of which I love. Peace and love." Gibb, knighted as a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) alongside the Bee Gees in 2004, will receive the "Knights Bachelor" for his "services to music and charity." In a statement Gibb said he is "deeply honoured, humbled, and very proud".

"This is a moment to be treasured and never forgotten. I want to acknowledge how responsible my brothers are for this honour. It is as much theirs as it is mine." Soft Cell singer Marc Almond, House actor Hugh Laurie and grime rapper Wiley were also part of the New Year's Honours list. PTI SHD SHD .

