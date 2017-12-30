Hyderabad, Dec 30 (PTI) The Telangana prisons department today said anyone giving information about beggars on city streets will be given a reward of Rs 500.

The prisons department has launched an initiative to rehabilitate the beggars in the city.

"Rs 500 for giving any information about their location anywhere in Hyderabad," said V K Singh, Director General of Prisons.

The information should be provided to the control room of the prisons department, he said.

The department is providing beggars shelter, food, counselling and employment skills training.

"If they are sick, we are getting them hospitalised and taking care of them. This is a comprehensive package," he said.

If they are fit, the beggars are given employment in the prison industries like furniture-making, he said.

The department picked up 741 male beggars and around 300 female beggars this year, Singh said. PTI SJR KRK .

