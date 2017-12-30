Kolkata, Dec 30 (PTI) As the city geared up to celebrate the New Year's eve tomorrow, Kolkata Police authorities undertook elaborate security measures to prevent any mishap or harassment of women.

Fire Brigade personnel were also keeping close tabs on the pubs in the city in the backdrop of yesterday's Mumbai blaze which claimed 14 lives.

The police would ensure that no narcotic substances are used in pubs and eateries during new year parties, a Kolkata Police official said today.

"Over one thousand police personnel, including hundreds of policewomen, will mingle among the crowd at Park Street which is expected to witness the largest turnout at midnight and keep vigil on the movement of crowd," the official said.

Any misbehaviour with women will invite strict action, he said Park Street, the Christmas-New Year celebration spot since the British rule, also houses a number of popular eateries and pubs.

While watch towers have been erected at Park Street and at some other major spots, a Quick Response Team would be kept ready to avert any eventuality, he said adding that CCTV and drones will also keep the crowd under watch.

A Fire Brigade official said, in the wake of the fire in a rooftop pub in Mumbai, officials are checking if pubs, bars and restaurants, especially those expected to attract large turnouts during the celebrations, have adhered to fire safety rules.

"We will take appropriate action if standard fire safety rules are flouted in any place," the official said. PTI SUS NN .

