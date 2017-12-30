New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) The following are PTI's New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) The following are PTI's top/expected sports stories at 5:30 pm: STORIES IN THE PIPELINE: CAPE TOWN - Joint press conference of Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri ahead of the first Test against South Africa beginning on January 5.

NEW DELHI - Report of Premier Badminton League tie between Awadhe Warriors and North Eastern Warriors.

PUNE - Report of Indian Super League match between FC Pune and North East United in Pune.

IMPHAL - Report of I-League match between NEROCA and East Bengal.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-YEAR-OVERALL India rises, Kohli rises higher; run-machine rules 2017 By Abhishek Hore New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) The eyes of the world turned to India but cricket's habitual record-breaker, Virat Kohli, remained the cynosure of her eyes as his exploits, bit by bit, put in shade the frenzy around the FIFA U-17 World Cup and feats in other big-ticket sporting events.

SPO-RANJI-FINAL Seasoned Jaffer steadies Vidarbha after Gurbani hat-trick By Abhishek Hore Indore, Dec 30 (PTI) Wasim Jaffer brought into play his years of experience as he guided Vidarbha to 206 for four with an unbeaten half-century after seamer Rajneesh Gurbani scythed through Delhi's lower-order for a rare hat-trick in a Ranji Trophy final here today.

SPO-OPEN-DRAW Bhambri gets easy opener against Kadhe; Cilic gets bye Pune, Dec 30 (PTI) India's top singles player Yuki Bhambri got an easy season-opener against wild card entrant Arjun Kadhe while tournament-favourite Marin Cilic and defending champion Roberto Bautista Agut got first round byes at the Tata Open Maharashtra.

SPO-SNOOKER Burden top draw at Kolkata Open Kolkata, Dec 30 (PTI) English professional Alfie Burden will be the star attraction in the 'Kolkata Open 2018' Snooker Championship beginning here from January 3-8.

SPO-LD ASHES Smith century secures Ashes Test draw with England Melbourne, Dec 30 (AFP) Steve Smith scored his 23rd Test century to bat out a draw for Australia in the fourth Ashes Test and deny England their first win of the series in Melbourne on Saturday. PTI APA APA .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.