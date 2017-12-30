Kishanganj (Bihar), Dec 30 (PTI) A jawan of the Sashashtra Seema Bal (SSB) tried to commit suicide by shooting himself in Bihar's Kishanganj district.

He is now under treatment in a critical condition, SSB Deputy Commandant Vinay Kumar Ojha said today.

Raj Kumar Yadav of SSB 19th battalion shot himself in the head with an INSAS rifle of a colleague late last night while he was on duty at Kurlikot border outpost.

After hearing the gun shot, BPO in-charge Bablu Kshetri and other jawans of the camp reached the spot and saw that Raj Kumar was bleeding profusely.

He was admitted to a nursing home at Siliguri in West Bengal where has been put on ventilator, Ojha said.

Why Yadav tried to kill himself is being probed, the police said. PTI COR AR NN .

