Tiruchirappalli, Dec 30 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) employees association today decided to down shutters of state-owned liquor outlets on January 25 to press their charter of demands.

The association's secretary Balasubramanian said the demands include regularisation of TASMAC workers and regular pay scale.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the association here, he added. PTI COR SSN BN .

