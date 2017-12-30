Raipur, Dec 30 (PTI) Two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), allegedly planted by Naxals, were today recovered by security forces from Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said.

The explosives, weighed 10 kg and 15 kg, were unearthed by a joint team of Central Reserve Police Force's 168th battalion and local police from the forests of Basaguda police station limits, Bijapur Additional Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg told PTI.

Basaguda is located around 450 kms away from here.

When security force were carrying out patrolling in the interiors of Basaguda, they spotted a pressure IED hidden beneath the earth, around two kms away from the paramilitary force's camp stationed in new Tarrem village, he said.

Later, one more IED was found nearby during a search, he said.

The bomb disposal squad immediately destroyed the explosives, Garg said.

The Maoists plant the IEDs to target security forces during their operations in the area, he added. PTI TKP NRB .

