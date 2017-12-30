projects Patna, Dec 30 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today laid foundation stones for more than 100 projects worth Rs 700 crore in Nalanda district as part of his state-wide "Vikas Samiksha Yatra".

At Chamera village in Ekangarsarai block, the Kumar dedicated to the public 132 projects worth Rs 97.63 crore in addition to the 114, worth Rs 698.65 crore, for which foundation stones were laid, an official release said.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, the chief minister spoke about various development schemes run by his government in addition to social reform measures like ban on alcohol and campaigns against dowry and child marriage.

Kumar also said that agriculture in the state was likely to receive a major boost as part of his government's "third roadmap" for the period 2017-22 which was recently launched by President Ramnath Kovind.

He also exhorted the people to whole-heartedly participate in a human chain, to be formed on January 21 next year, as a message against dowry and child marriage, exactly a year after a similar exercise was undertaken to galvanize public support in favour of prohibition.

The chief minister covered six districts in the second phase of his state-wide tour which began on Thursday.

