By Kunal Dutt Photo: PTI12_30_2017_000035B New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) An immersive dance musical themed on Delhi's multi-layered history or an engaging jazz experience at a charming old haveli, heritage lovers here can feast on history as they ring in the New Year this December 31 in their own quaint way.

While 'Ghungroo' offers a dinner theatre experience at the Delhi Parsi Anjuman, the 150-year-old Haveli Dharampura in the walled city has live jazz music. And, of course, the food is being carefully curated to ensure a delectable start to the New Year.

Organisers of 'Ghungroo' are busy making preparations for the last performance of the year, with Kathak dancers perfecting their moves and chefs honing recipes for the grand day.

"On December 31 night, our guests can have a visual feast of the history of Delhi, spanning the last 1,000 years or so,Â” said Ekta Kapur, co-founder, Rudra Experiences.

"The nearly hour-long musical with traditional dance performances and evocative story-telling takes the audience on a roller-coaster ride of a different era, from the reign of Prithviraj Chauhan to the Lodhis and the British Raj, culminating with a story of modern, independent India," said Ekta Kapur, co-founder, Rudra Experiences.

The period setting at the charming venue in Delhi Parsi Anjuman opposite the Feroze Shah Kotla Stadium heightens the heritage ambience.

The capacity of the venue-Â–carefully done up with round pillows and throne-styled seats and mock-up 'jharokhas' on the side walls--is 120 and officials from embassies and foreign tourists are among its visitors.

A digital canvas in the backdrop of the stage, changes in consonance with a narration. But this is just half the ride.

After eyes and ears, it is time for the palate experience.

"We close around 11 pm but on New Year's Eve, we are making an exception. We will close by 12:30 am so that guests can feast on an authentic Indian barbecue -- 'Angaaray: Straight from fire', and ring in the new year in style," Kapur told PTI.

An assortment of barbecues for both vegetarians and non- vegetarians awaits guests at 'Angaaray'.

"We have seekh kebab, chicken boti and fish tikka. For veggies, we serve mushroom, paneer and vegetables seekh kebabs.

"Liquor we otherwise serve only on request but for New Year's Eve we have set up a whole bar to serve wine and beer," Kapur said.

And, for desserts we have, among other items, two specialities--black gajar halwa and white gajar halwa, she said.

Kapur, a trained classical dancer herself, said, "India is a country with a rich cultural heritage. We want people to come celebrate it as we bid goodbye to 2017." Maharaj I S Wahi, co-founder, Rudra Experiences, added that the idea behind the dinner theatre is to give a "unique experience" to people in Delhi.

The tables, with bright red tops, neatly set up in the courtyard of the Anjuman, with an 'angithi' by each table, and desserts displayed on decorated push carts, adds to the charming ambience.

And if a narration of Delhi's history ain't your cup of tea, head to Haveli Dharampura to welcome 2018 with some live jazz music and food to match.

Nestled in a narrow bylane of the Walled City, the three-storeyed haveli in Gali Guliyan, a stone's throw from the historic Jama Masjid, was painstakingly restored over six years and later converted into a heritage hotel.

"The restored haveli is already proving a major draw for travellers and history buffs and architecture lovers. And, this New Year's Eve we have lined up a live jazz performance just for the occasion," said an official of the boutique hotel.

"Our regular show, Kathak performances by artistes on the top balconies, besides the food at 'Lakhori' restaurant is a major attraction. And, as an exception, we will keep our premises open till midnight on December 31 for the revellers to enjoy the occasion and ring in the new year in an old, quaint setting," he said. PTI KND MIN AAR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.