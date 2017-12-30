Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) Superstar Salman Khan paid a surprise visit to Dharmendra and the veteran actor was deeply touched by the gesture.

Dharmendra, who has worked with Salman, 52, in "Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya", took to Twitter to share a picture the duo clicked during the meeting.

"Deeply touched by your surprise visit to the farm today... You will always be a son to me Salman Khan," he captioned the picture.

The 82-year-old actor's son Bobby Deol, who will be starring along side Salman in action thriller "Race 3", also shared the picture on Instagram. PTI SHD SHD .

