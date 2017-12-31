New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories at 10.30pm: STORIES ON THE WIRE NATION DEL42 JK-4THLD ATTACK 5 CRPF men, 2 terrorists killed in Pulwama attack Srinagar: Five CRPF men killed in a pre-dawn suicide attack by heavily-armed terrorists on a camp of the paramilitary force in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, officials say.

DEL18 JK-ATTACK-DGP Security forces had input about militant attack: J-K DGP Srinagar: Director General of Police S P Vaid says security forces had input about an imminent militant strike in the Kashmir Valley.

DEL32 POL-ATTACK LD CONG Pulwama attack sign of failure of PM's foreign policy: Congress New Delhi: Congress slams government over an attack on a CRPF camp in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, says it's a failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy.

MDS6 TN-2ND LD-RAJINIKANTH Rajinikanth ends suspense, announces political entry Chennai: In an announcement which may alter political equations in Tamil Nadu, superstar Rajinikanth announces his much-speculated entry into politics, saying he would launch a party before the next state polls, triggering jubilation among his fans.

MDS4 TN-RAJINIKANTH-PROFILE Rajinikanth's tryst with spiritual politics in TN Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth, who rode to stardom with his unique acting style that cast a spell on people cutting across barriers, has come a long way from a humble beginning to his much delayed political plunge.

DEL44 AVI-2NDLD-IGI FOG Season's 'worst fog' hits 350 flights at Delhi airport New Delhi: More than 350 planes flying into and out of Delhi delayed, diverted or cancelled as the season's "worst" fog reduces visibility to 50 metres at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on the New Year's Eve.

BOM5 GJ-LD NITIN PATEL Guj Dy CM given charge of finance ministry, assumes office Ahmedabad: Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel takes charge after getting the finance portfolio following Amit Shah's intervention. He was unhappy over not getting the portfolios of his choice in the new cabinet.

BOM9 MH-FIRE-LD BMC Post pub fire, action against illegal structures continues Mumbai: Illegal constructions and alterations at over 355 establishments razed in the city as the civic body continues to demolish these structures at hotels and restaurants, after a blaze at an upscale pub claimed 14 lives on December 29.

DEL35 PM-2NDLD TRIPLE TALAQ PM talks of triple talaq hardship for women, Haj hurdle New Delhi: After years of "hardship", Muslim women have found a way to free themselves from instant triple talaq, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says in his first remarks on the issue after a bill to criminalise the practice was passed in the Lok Sabha.

CAL2 TR-YECHURY-BJP Left Front would win 2018 Tripura Assembly polls: Yechury Agartala: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury claims the Left Front would win Tripura Assembly polls, due in early 2018, and the state would stop the BJP's winning streak.

DEL40 UKD-RAJNATH Rajnath at Sino-India border, to celebrate New Year with jawans Uttarkashi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at the ITBP camp in Matli on the Sino-India border, to spend the New Year with the jawans who brave sub-zero temperatures during the winter season to secure the country's frontiers.

FOREIGN FGN19 CHINA-XI China will have 'say' on all major international issues: Xi Beijing: China will have a "say" on all major international issues and actively push its Belt and Road Initiative, Chinese President Xi Jinping says in New Year message. (By K J M Varma) FGN20 IRAN-3RDLD PROTEST 2 protesters in Iran killed as social media apps blocked Tehran: Iran blocks access to Instagram and a popular messaging app used by activists to organise and publicise the protests now roiling the Islamic Republic, as authorities say two demonstrators had been killed overnight in the first deaths attributed to the rallies. (AP) FGN17 AFGHAN-4THLD BLAST Bombing at funeral for Afghan official kills 17 Kabul: A bombing targets the funeral of a local official in eastern Afghanistan, kills at least 17 people, officials say. (AP). PTI ABH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.